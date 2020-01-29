In recognition of his distinguished service on behalf of Minnesota agriculture and the fair industry, Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL–St. Peter, received the Friend of the County Fairs award at the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs Convention earlier this month.
“It’s an honor to receive this distinction, and I share it with my colleagues and advocates that make our work possible,” said Rep. Brand. “Minnesota’s fairs have always been community-binding events that showcase the very best of agriculture, and in this difficult time for our family farms, it’s important to support these institutions.”
Rep. Jeff Brand serves at the vice chair of the House Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division. The Minnesota Federation of County Fairs is a nonprofit that promotes the interests of agriculture and County and District Fairs throughout Minnesota.