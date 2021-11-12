Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Heaviest snow is expected through approximately 6 AM CST. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&