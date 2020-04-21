Local counties' public health departments are urging area residents to participate in the Homemade Mask Drive launched by the governor and lieutenant governor across Minnesota
Local fire stations will collect homemade masks on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some will have volunteers to collect masks and others will have bins available. These donated masks will be distributed to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear. These masks don’t replace medical-grade personal protective equipment.
However, they help keep the wearer’s germs from getting on other people, which is one method to help us prevent transmission of COVID-19 to vulnerable populations and healthcare workers in our congregate care facilities. Given the current shortage of personal protective equipment, it is important that we maximize every strategy available to us right now.
Additional information and guidelines on creating cloth face masks can be found at: mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/volunteer/masks.jsp.