Election workers at Nicollet County will be extra busy before the November election, and they need help. The county will be hiring four temporary workers to assist with the upcoming general election (note: these are not election judges working in local polling places).
Candidates must be non-partisan and be able to provide excellent customer service, use technical and analytical skills, and perform a variety of clerical and administrative functions (preparing mailings, sorting and filing applications, processing incoming mail, assisting with accepting ballots, assisting with in-person absentee voting, etc.). Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, pass a background check, and preferably be available to work Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Sept. 16 until Nov. 3.
If you are interested in these temporary positions, contact Nicollet County’s Human Resources Office by email at Human.Resources@co.nicollet.mn.us or by phone at 507-934-7894.