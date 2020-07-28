After two years of planning and just over two years of construction, the $33.8 million expansion and renovation project at River’s Edge Hospital is complete.
The finished project includes a new, secure main entrance, new Emergency Department and Urgent Care, two new patient wings, featuring 25 private patient rooms, an Outpatient Infusion Therapy Center and an inpatient physical and occupational therapy gym.
Existing hospital space was remodeled to expand operating rooms from two rooms to four, a new outpatient surgery center, new Rehabilitation Therapy, a café and dining service for patients, expanded laboratory space, and expanded billing and registration space.
“The bright, new chapter for health care in St. Peter is completed at River’s Edge Hospital. The upgrade in its facilities will enhance the quality of care that patients receive at the hospital,” said John Lammert, River’s Edge Hospital Commission chairperson.
The original hospital was completed in 2004. The facility had 17 private patient rooms and a small emergency department. In 2009, the Medical Office Building was opened and featured a retail pharmacy, a chiropractic office, River’s Edge Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Peter.
Growth in surgical services led to growth in other services, prompting in 2016 the thought of expanding the hospital campus. In 2016, a master facility plan was presented to the Hospital Commission and City Council, and in 2017, both groups approved moving forward with the project.
The project is funded through a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Loan and through hospital funds. The loan from the USDA also includes paying the $10 million bond the City of St. Peter had for the 2004 building.
In May 2018, the hospital administration, hospital commission, City Council members and other dignitaries officially broke ground on the project. About 33,000 square feet was added to the hospital campus, and 40,000 square feet was renovated. The project was finished on time and within budget.