New Ulm residents will be able to go over the bridge and through the woods for their holiday travels as the Highway 14/15 Minnesota River Bridge in New Ulm could be open to traffic as early as the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 18 (weather permitting).
Motorists are advised to expect traffic control changes at the intersection of Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37. The current all-way stop condition will revert back to no stopping for the Highway 14 traffic.
Construction crews along with landscapers will return in the spring to complete aesthetic work, but no detours will be needed.
The live web-cam was removed on Nov. 30, but a time-lapse video of the Front Street and Minnesota River Bridge construction project can be seen at www.mndot.gov/newulm.
The Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding around New Ulm. Construction began in 2017, with the majority of the work and detours taking place in 2018 and 2019. More information can be found at www.mndot.gov/newulm.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org