WWII Nazi Rally 1937

Nearly 100,000 Nazi stormtroopers are gathered at Luitpold Arena to listen to a speech by Third Reich Fuhrer Adolf Hitler on “Brown Shirt Day” at the annual convention of the National Socialist German Workers, or Nazi Party, Sept. 12, 1937 in Nuremberg, Germany. (AP Photo)

