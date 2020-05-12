St. Peter High School's Theater Department hosted its first-ever Virtual Spring Showcase May 8.
The Showcase featured singing, speeches, instrumentals, dance, visual art, poetry, and a zany video short of "Almost Almost, Maine!"
The SPHS Spring Play was originally scheduled to take to the Performing Arts Center stage this past weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic situation forced that and many other school events to be canceled. Looking for a fun and creative way for all of these amazing student-artists to exhibit their talents, the Theater Department came up with the idea for the Virtual Spring Showcase.
To view the performances, go to sites.google.com/stpeterschools.org/sphsspringshowcase and click the tabs labeled Speech, Vocal, Instrumental, Video, Poetry, and Artist Bios at the top of the page.
"We encourage you to take in this event by clicking on one of the above links, sitting back, and enjoying the show," the Theater Department said.