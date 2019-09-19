Over 200 all handcrafted vendors and food options are confirmed for the 2019 Maker Fair in St. Peter 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. The cost is $1 for person or $3 per carload.
Fifty adult goodie bags will be given out at 9 a.m. and 50 Kids goodie bags at 11 a.m. Activities include: face painting (vendor), string art (vendor), kids cookie decorating (vendor), ceramic ornament painting (vendor) and The Great Pumpkin Hunt (Maker Fair Minnesota).
Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, such as unloading vendors, customer directions, gate attendants, grounds maintenance, vendor refreshments, volunteer lunch, vendor takedown, etc. Perks include a MFMN t-shirt, coffee and donuts, lunch, snacks, volunteers appreciation gift.
Sign up for shifts on the website: makerfairmn.com or call Karen at 507-340-1721.