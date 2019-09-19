Maker Fair 2019

Maker Fair 2019 in St. Peter will take place in October. (Herald file photo)

Over 200 all handcrafted vendors and food options are confirmed for the 2019 Maker Fair in St. Peter 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. The cost is $1 for person or $3 per carload.

Fifty adult goodie bags will be given out at 9 a.m. and 50 Kids goodie bags at 11 a.m. Activities include: face painting (vendor), string art (vendor), kids cookie decorating (vendor), ceramic ornament painting (vendor) and The Great Pumpkin Hunt (Maker Fair Minnesota).

Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, such as unloading vendors, customer directions, gate attendants, grounds maintenance, vendor refreshments, volunteer lunch, vendor takedown, etc. Perks include a MFMN t-shirt, coffee and donuts, lunch, snacks, volunteers appreciation gift. 

Sign up for shifts on the website: makerfairmn.com or call Karen at 507-340-1721.

