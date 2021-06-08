Artwork will be accepted June 23-July 3 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter for New Work by Members of the Arts Center 2021, the annual member exhibition to be displayed July 9-Aug. 28 at the Arts Center.
“Our clay studio operated nonstop over the past year with COVID safety protocols, so we know we’ll see a lot of new ceramic work,” said Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “All our member-artists have worked hard to stay inspired, so we’re hoping to see a lot of new art in various media.”
The Arts Center will accept work June 23-July 3 during gallery hours (Wednesday 1:00-5:00 p.m., Thursday 1:00-5:00 p.m., Friday 1:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00-5:00 p.m., closed Independence Day). Details and paperwork for artwork submission are downloadable at artscentersp.org. The show is not juried, and visual and literary work by artists at all levels will be displayed. No reception is planned.
Beyond a current Arts Center membership ($20 student, $40 individual, $60 household, payable upon work delivery), there is no fee for members to participate in the exhibition. Membership may be purchased or renewed during artwork drop-off, or in advance at artscentersp.org/support.