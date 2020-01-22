Close harmonies, new songs, and personal stories about life in the Minnesota River Valley will be showcased in Valentine’s Day with The Ericksons on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
Music begins at 7:30 p.m. A limited quantity of advance tickets are available at artscentersp.org.
The Ericksons are sisters Bethany Valentini (St. Peter) and Jenny Kapernick (Henderson), who have performed and recorded both regionally and nationally for more than a decade. The duo is online at theeeicksonsmusic.com.