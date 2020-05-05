Two Saint Peter Middle School students, Callum Harmes and Roy Hendrickson, earned an honorable mention award in the recent 2020 Minnesota Virtual State History Day Contest for their exhibit on The Montreal Protocol.
The Montreal Protocol is an international treaty with the goal of gradually eliminating the production and consumption of ozone depleting substances to limit their damage to the earth’s ozone layer. The Montreal Protocol is signed by 197 countries – the first treaty in the history of the United Nations to achieve universal ratification – and is considered by many the most successful environmental global action.
Two other SPMS students, Sarah and Emily Heins , also competed in the state contest with their documentary on Jesse Owens. National History Day in Minnesota is sponsored by the Minnesota Historical Society and the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.