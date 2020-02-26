Dozens of specialty bowls with new shapes, carvings, and glaze combinations will be among the 400 hand-thrown artisan bowls for sale at the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s annual Souper Bowl event Tuesday, March 17, from 3-7 p.m. at the Arts Center, 315 S. Minnesota Ave. in the downtown.
A tradition for more than two decades, Souper Bowl showcases the artistry of area potters who work together to throw, trim, fire and glaze bowls in a variety of sizes and styles.
“We’ll have two checkout lines this year to keep things moving,” said Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “There’s always a crowd at first, people looking for specialty bowls to add to their collections. It’s a wonderful community gathering.”
Regular bowls are priced at $10, $12 and $15, which includes the bowl, a choice of soup, bread, and beverages, donated by Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter Food Co-Op & Deli (vegan/gluten-free), Lola - An American Bistro, River Rock Coffee, and River Rock Bakery. A limited number of specialty bowls are $20.
All proceeds benefit the Arts Center.