Amber Patterson Design Co.

Amber Patterson Design Co. moved into St. Peter's downtown recently and opened the storefront July 27. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)

The newest storefront in St. Peter's downtown belongs to Amber Patterson Design Co.

The interior design business opened in Mankato in 2018 but took over the space at 218 S. Minnesota Ave. in St. Peter's downtown earlier in 2021. After renovations, the team officially opened its new space to the public July 27.

According to its website and Facebook, Amber Patterson Design is "a full service interior design studio specializing in new construction and large-scale remodel projects." The business offers floor plans, realistic 3D drawings, exterior design, architectural design, finishes and fixtures, and cabinetry.

The St. Peter space is also stocked with home furnishings and décor, linens, candles and apothecary, and gift items. It's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Studio hours are by appointment.

