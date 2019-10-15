The following procolation was passed by the city of St. Peter in recognition of National Friends of the Library Week.
"Whereas, Friends of the Saint Peter Library raise money that enables our library to move from good to great -- providing the resources for additional programming, library materials, support for children’s summer reading, and special events throughout the year;
"Whereas, the work of the Friends highlights on an on-going basis the fact that our library is the cornerstone of the community providing opportunities for all to engage in the joy of life-long learning and connect with the thoughts and ideas of others from ages past to the present;
"Whereas, the Friends understand the critical importance of well funded libraries and advocate to ensure that our library gets the resources it needs to provide a wide variety of services to all ages including access to print and electronic materials, along with expert assistance in research, readers’ advisory, and children’s services;
"Whereas, the Friends’ gift of their time and commitment to the library sets an example for all in how volunteerism leads to positive civic engagement and the betterment of our community;
"Now, therefore, be it resolved that October 20-26, 2019 is National Friends of Libraries week in Saint Peter, Minnesota and urges everyone to join the Friends of the Library and thank them for all they do to make our library and community so much better."