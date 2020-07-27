The course of this coronavirus pandemic is uncertain, but the need for blood is not. The American Red Cross has a continued need for donors to ensure blood is on the shelves for hospital patients. As a "Thank you," those who come to give Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card, via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Many people have stepped up to donate blood, but the Red Cross also has an urgent need for a different type of volunteer: blood drive hosts. About 80% of blood donations are hosted by businesses, schools and community organizations, many of which remain closed. The Red Cross needs hosts to sign up now to ensure donors have places to give this fall.
Red Cross blood donations will be held on Aug. 11 from 1-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 14534 MN 60, Waterville; and Aug. 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S Fifth St., St. Peter.