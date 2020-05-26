St. Peter resident Joe Reinemann was recently appointed to the American Red Cross’s North Central Division Response Management Team.
Divisional response management teams serve as the Red Cross leadership team for intermediate to large scale disaster response operations. Reinemann has responded to hurricanes in Florida and North Carolina, flooding in Louisiana, Arkansas, South Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as numerous fires and floods in Minnesota.
He specializes in disaster response planning and financial and statistical reporting, leading teams of planners, disaster assessment specialists and financial and statistical analysts on Regional and National disaster responses. Locally, he responds to disasters such as home fires and floods as a dispatcher or as an on-the-ground responder.
Reinemann has been a Red Cross volunteer since 2013. Prior to his involvement with Red Cross he managed a professional service consulting firm in Minneapolis. He is an employee of Arrow Ace Hardware in St. Peter and appreciates their on-going support of his volunteer work.