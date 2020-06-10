The city of St. Peter offers a popular service at 1128 N Swift St. It’s a round-the-clock site for residents to drop off brush and soft yard waste, like grass clippings and leaves. The site is heavily used by residents who are cleaning up their property.
The city reports that the site, which is funded by the environmental services fee on city residential utility bills, has started to become a haven for people who are illegally dumping everything, including trash, construction debris, appliances, furniture, tires and more. All of this is in direct violation of City Code regulations, specifically prohibiting such dumping and costing the city money to clean up and dispose of.
"As much as we hate to take this step, the site is now under surveillance and violators will be prosecuted," a city of St. Peter release said. "If you are a resident of the corporate limits of the city of Saint Peter, please feel free to continue to use the site. Make sure to follow the signs for what you can and can’t do there and, when available, help yourself to the wood chips and unscreened compost made available for city residents on a first come, first serve basis."
"But if you don’t live within the corporate limits of the city of St. Peter, or if you leave materials other than soft yard waste and brush, remember the cameras are always on."