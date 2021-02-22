The annual St. Peter Easter Egg drive-thru will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 3.
This event is free and open to the public. Children ages 12 and under can participate. Good Samaritan Society Home Care will be hosting a drive-thru, pickup style event at the Community Center with the Easter Bunny. Organizers hope to provide a bag stuffed with eggs, candy, small toys, and one larger toy for each child, with 200-250 bags in all for local children.
For questions or if you're interested in helping sponsor this event, contact Nicki at Good Samaritan Society Home Care at 507-931-0949 no later than Friday, March 12.