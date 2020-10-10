Did you know youth involved in 4-H are nearly two times more likely to plan to go to college? 4-H scholarships help make those plans a reality. This year, four impressive 4-H youth from the class of 2020 received Nicollet County 4-H Scholarships and have just begun their college careers.
Edward H. Schultz Memorial Scholarships
Prior to his death in 1998, Ed Schultz created a fund to provide scholarships to graduating seniors in Le Sueur and Nicollet counties. These $1000 scholarships are awarded based on a 4-H member’s community service, involvement in the 4-H program, strength of character, and recommendations.
Bethany Janssen graduated from New Ulm High School and is attending NDSU to major in geoscience. Bethany’s 4-H career has focused on geology since she was a Cloverbud. This girl just loves rocks! She’s also shared numerous demonstrations and takes part in the Pet Show each year. She is an experienced scrapbooker, photographer and needle artist because of her involvement in 4-H. Her professional dream is to work as a consultant for the U.S Department of Energy because she believes the Midwest is underrepresented in Washington D.C. She is the daughter of Dave and Jenny Janssen.
Trace Edmondson graduated from LeSueur-Henderson High School and started in Mechanical Engineering at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato. He has been in 4-H for eight years and shows games in the horse project. He has also shown his uncle’s cattle and frequently enters his fine arts drawings in the fair. He is a Nicollet County 4-H Ambassador, has been captain of the Nicollet County 4-H Horse Drill Team, and has been a leader in the horse project development committee where he leads practices and fundraising efforts. Trace has a heart for helping others. He is the son of Blake and Cheryl Edmondson.
4-H Achievement Scholarships
Two $400 scholarships are awarded each year to Nicollet County 4-H members graduating from high school—one for 4-H achievement and one for livestock achievement. These scholarships are made possible by the Tri-County Fair Board and the funds Nicollet County 4-H receives from the Tri-County Fair Auction. (This year, the Tri-County Fair Board voted to fully cover these scholarships as an additional way to financially support Nicollet County 4-H.)
Michael Moline is our 4-H Livestock Achievement Scholarship winner. He graduated from St. Peter High School and is attending the UofM Twin Cities to study Mechanical Engineering. Michael has shown rabbits since his Cloverbud years and also picked up the swine project along the way. He’s also exhibited many food and shop projects in 4-H--which explains why he was so excited to take the class this high school offered to build a house for Habitat for Humanity. He’s also been the Federation president and is a Nicollet County 4-H Ambassador. He is the son of Rob and Gail Moline.
Malia Lagred is our 4-H Achievement Scholarship winner. Malia graduated from the Mankato West High School and started this fall at Gustavus Adolphus College majoring in psychology. Her goal is to help people and promote stable mental health. In her nine years in 4-H, Malia has been an active member of the North Kato Explorers Club, holding several club offices, mentoring younger members, taking part in club projects, and throwing herself into club community service projects. She specializes in child development, creative arts projects, and photography projects. She is the daughter of Nathan and Juanita Lagred.