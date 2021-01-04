With a new national following, including friends and family taking classes in pairs, the Arts Center of Saint Peter will offer small group online instruction in knitting, mending, weaving, haiku, and the poetry of Michael Torres, beginning Jan. 4.
“We’re seeing a lot of new students from outside the area, wanting to connect with friends and family and learn a new art form,” says Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “Our winter class lineup is based on their ideas for further instruction, and with the hope that new learners will join our creative community.”
Classes are priced at approximately $10 per instruction hour, and include Stash-Busting for Procrastinators (an intermediate knitting course), Darning and Decorative Repairs, Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, and Reading Local: The Poetry of Michael Torres, a former Arts Center intern whose poetry collection, "An Incomplete List of Names" (Beacon Press, 2020), was an NPR Best Book of 2020.
Students have free, private access to class recordings following the sessions.
Maximum enrollment in most Arts Center classes is eight participants. Course descriptions and registration details are online at artscentersp.org. Students may also register through St. Peter Community and Family Education at stpetercommunityedonline.com.