University of Minnesota Extension will present an end of year tax planning webinar for farm producers.
The free webinar, hosted by Extension educators Megan Roberts and Rob Holcomb, will be held online via Zoom live on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. A recording will be available beginning Dec. 4.
"Farm cash flow was negatively impacted by COVID-19,” said Rob Holcomb, agricultural business management Extension educator. “But governmental programs and rebounding commodity prices make end of year tax planning essential for farmers.”
Pre-registration for the webinar is required. To register for the live webinar on December 3 or to view the recording, visit z.umn.edu/farmertaxplanning2020. The Extension agricultural business management team offers more information about farm management topics on the Agricultural Business Management News blog.