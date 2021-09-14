Hear candidates discuss the issues! Submit your questions or bring them to the forums.
St. Peter mayor and City Council — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Performing Arts Center in St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave. St. Peter.
St. Peter School Board — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Performing Arts Center in St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave. St. Peter.
Hosted by the St. Peter Area League of Women Voters, the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and the St. Peter Herald.
Submit your questions to lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org or spchamb@hickorytech.net.
These forums are free and open to the public and will be recorded and available for viewing later on the city of St. Peter Public Access TV channel or at the League of Women Voters - St. Peter Area website: lwvstpeter.org.