The city of St. Peter has reported receiving a few calls from property owners wanting to know if they could cut down a tree in front of their homes.
Trees located in the city-owned boulevard are trimmed, maintained, and if necessary, removed by the city. These trees may not be removed by the public, and as the city works to expand the urban forest, unless the tree is diseased or somehow presents another danger, they will not be removed.
If you’d like to remove a tree on your own property, however, there are a couple of things you should be mindful of. The first is the need to call Gopher State One-Call (811) before you dig. This is a state regulation that provides for marking of utility lines before digging anywhere in the state. This is required even if you think you know where the lines on your property are located.
If you are going to hire someone to do the work for you, keep in mind the need to hire a licensed tree worker. Just because you have a saw doesn’t make you a tree worker and City Code regulations require these individuals to be licensed by the city.
When an application is received, the Police Department will conduct a background investigation and staff will require the applicant to provide proof of insurance; both of which helps protect property owners from disreputable companies. A list of all currently licensed tree workers is available on the City’s website at www.saintpetermn.gov/BusinessDirectoryII.a spx?lngBusinessCategoryID=22.
Info from city of St. Peter Hot Sheet.