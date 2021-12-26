Benedictine Living Community – St Peter, part of the Benedictine, a leading faith-based provider of senior care and living services in the Midwest, received the top High-Performing recognition for long-term care category and for the category of short-stay rehabilitation, as noted in the recently released 2021-22 U.S. News and World Report “Best Nursing Homes” report.
The ratings are based on U.S. News and World Report’s own in-depth analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and focused on staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. More than 15,000 nursing homes across the country were evaluated and rated them for quality in two different areas: short-term rehabilitation and long term care.
“Our associates at Benedictine Living Community – St Peter are dedicated to provide high quality of the care and services. Receiving this national recognition of their efforts honors their hard work and commitment to our residents,” said Teresa Hildebrandt, executive director.
“At the heart of Benedictine’s Mission is serving those in need within our Core Values of hospitality, stewardship, respect and justice. Congratulations and thank you to Teresa Hildebrandt and the associates at Benedictine Living Community – St Peter for their hard work and dedication to living our Core Values in providing quality, compassionate care to those they serve daily,” said Jerry Carley, Benedictine president/CEO.