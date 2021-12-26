Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING... .A potent winter system is expected to move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday afternoon into Monday morning with a variety of different winter impacts. The heaviest snow is expected in parts of central Minnesota with 5 to 7 inches expected. The heaviest snow rates are expected tonight. Wind gusts could lead to some patchy blowing snow. Farther south snow is expected to be more in the 2 to 5 inch range. The final impact will be mixed precipitation across southern Minnesota. This mix is most likely later in the event tonight into Monday morning. All together this could lead to a difficult day of travel for those heading home after the holiday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&