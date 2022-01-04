Roaming Readers: Audio Book Club: A book club like no other. Listen to the same audiobook using the Hoopla app (with your library card) and track your steps as you go. Prize drawings for those that complete 50,000 audiobook steps in 2 months. Pick up info at the library circulation desk or watch for info on social media. "I Found You," by Lisa Jewell; listening time: 10 hours. Saturdays in January and February. 10 a.m. Walking Track SPCC or on your own starting Saturday, Jan. 8.
Winter Reading Program: Teens/Adults Track how many minutes you spend reading in the months of January and February. Information found at the library or on our website: saintpetermn.gov/library. January–February 2022
Family Book Club: Preschool, Elementary, Middle School children and families The Minnesota Youth Reading Awards (MYRA) are children’s choice awards – which means kids get to vote for the winning books! The Library is a voting station and multiple copies of Maud Hart Lovelace Award Nominees and Star of the North Award Nominees will be available for check out. Free book for the first 40 families that sign-up at the library.
Ice Rinks and Warming House: Ice rinks at Veterans Park (500 Skaro St.) are officially open for the season. The warming house will be staffed with a rink attendant Monday-Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 1-9 p.m. You are more than welcome to use the rinks outside of warming house hours, just know the warming house and restrooms will not be available to you. Warming House and rinks will closed for extreme cold and if warm temperatures cause unsatisfactory ice conditions. Please check the Saint Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Facebook page for the latest updates.