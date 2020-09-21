Just in time for October Pork Month, the Nicollet County Pork Producers (NCPP) announces its 2020 Nicollet County Pork ambassadors.
This year, two local youth will be serving as pork ambassadors and will help promote pork and the local pork industry. Serving as ambassadors this year are Aidan Bastian, son of Joe and Natalie Bastian, of Fairfax, and Makayla Moline, daughter of Rob and Gail Moline, of St. Peter. Both Bastian and Moline are involved in the Nicollet County 4-H Program and are actively involved in the swine project.
Pork ambassadors serve as the goodwill representatives for the pork industry doing appearances throughout the year promoting nutritious pork and the industry. The pork ambassador program is funded through the Nicollet County Pork Producer organization, which works to create demand for pork products and is funded by local hog farmers. The public is invited to follow and like the Nicollet County Pork Producers on Facebook.
For more information about the pork ambassador program or to schedule an ambassador appearance, contact Michele Schroeder, NCPP Ambassador Coordinator, at 507-276-4810.