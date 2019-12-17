An addition is coming to the strip mall across from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“We are pleased to announce the expansion of Weggy’s On Campus and the addition of Krusty’s Donuts to the University Square Mall lineup” said Alan Cole, General Manager of the strip mall in Mankato. “It’s exciting to get a new unique offering such as Krusty’s Donuts.”
Weggy's (and now Krusty's) owner Steve Wegman added, “You didn’t need to be a brain surgeon to see that we need more seating at Weggy’s On Campus, especially on weekends. Our expansion will increase our seating by 35%. The new space will also be available to host meeting, parties, and special events. The main reason we decided to do the Weggy’s expansion is because we wanted to open up a donut shop."
He continued, "This will be the third expansion that we have done at University Square since we opened Weggy’s On Campus six years ago. Weggy’s is definitely growing in the right direction. We have so many loyal customers that have become friends over the years. Without them and the strong relationships that we have built with Minnesota State University, Mankato right across the street, none of this would be possible.”