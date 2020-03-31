To protect the health and safety of River’s Edge Hospital staff and patients in the Emergency Department, Urgent Care and hospital, patients will no longer be allowed to have visitors effective April 1.
Exceptions to the no visitor policy include:
• Pediatric patients are allowed one parent/guardian while in the building. Parents/guardians will not be allowed to switch places during the time of the visit.
• In an end of life situation, exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis.
Visitors who have been granted an exception will be screened prior to entry into the patient care areas.
Visitor restrictions will be in place for an undetermined amount of time. River's Edge encourages people to keep in touch with their loved ones via phone, email, or other devices.
"We know these restrictions are difficult for patients and loved ones. These steps are necessary to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our staff and patients healthy," River's Edge leadership said in a release March 31.
If you are experiencing fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath, call 507-931-2200 prior to coming to Urgent Care or the Emergency Department.