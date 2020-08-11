COVID–19 has many seniors living in isolation and struggling with anxiety and stress in these uncertain times.
Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter is implementing a Community Connections program as a service for local seniors and their families. There is no cost to participants and simply is a way to have another personal connection with a neighbor, friend, or loved one.
The Community Connections program will offer friendship during a time when it’s difficult to socialize. Once a month, Heather Deshayes from the Benedictine Living Community marketing team will phone the senior to have a 10- to 20-minute phone conversation. The conversation topics, while not a clinical or medical assessment, would be focused on the social and mental well-being of the senior.
“There are so many seniors who have been missed due to being quarantined in their homes during this pandemic.” Deshayes said. “We’re excited to be able to reach out and take care of our community by letting them know we care and they’re not forgotten.”
If you have questions or would like to sign up for the Community Connections program, call 507-931-8545.