The 2020 Blues Fest in St. Peter has been canceled. Organizers are already looking ahead to another community event, Oktoberfest, in hopes that will be the first large-scale festivity back on the community's docket.
"The St. Peter Ambassadors regret to inform you that, due to concerns and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are forced to cancel Ambassadors Blues Fest this year," a release said. "This was a tough decision to make, but as a group, we feel this is the right decision to make. This being said, we are actively planning for Blues Fest 2021 and anticipate your attendance to help rock the new pavilion."
"We are also currently planning for a strong and better than ever Oktoberfest this fall and we hope to see you all in Oktober."