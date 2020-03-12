St. Peter Public Schools is hosting its three finalist candidates for the superintendent position Thursday.
The schedule for the public forum portion of Thursday’s second round of interviews has been modified from what was originally scheduled. The first public forum with one of the three finalists, which will take place in the St. Peter Middle School theater, begins at 4 p.m. with the subsequent sessions set for 4:35 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. District residents who wish to submit questions for these forums need to be at the theater no later than 3:45 p.m.
In addition to the public forums, each of the three finalists will go through an interview with the St. Peter School Board as well as a tour of the school district facilities and community.
The three finalists (listed alphabetically along with their current position) include:
• Bill Gronseth, Superintendent at Duluth Public Schools
• Mark Grossklaus, Principal at Albert Lea High School
• Michael Neubeck, Middle School Principal at Mahtomedi