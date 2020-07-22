The city of St. Peter's annual crack sealing project has begun.
This work includes blowing out cracks in the roadway, placing a tacky oil into the now clean cracks and then placing a thin paper product (looks like toilet paper but isn't) on top of the oil. Workers will be in the roadway doing this work and everyone is asked to use extreme caution in and around the work zones.
"No parking" signs have been put up along the effected roadways. Moving vehicles along these routes will give the contractor full access to the work surface.
The following streets will be sealed as part of this project:
Community Center Parking Lot Upper and Lower Lots; Traverse Green Subdivision - Cook St., Cullen St., Essler Dr., Lunden St., Nelson St.; North Washington Ave. - Dodd Ave. to dead end; South Washington Ave. - Broadway Ave. to Minnesota Ave.; Jefferson Ave. - Nicollet Ave. to roundabout; Jefferson Ave. - South Minnesota Ave. to South Washington Ave.; Mulberry St. - South Front St. to South Minnesota Ave.; South Fourth St. - South Elementary School to Broadway Ave.; South Fifth St. - Walnut St. to Grace St.; South Minnesota Ave. Services Road - South Minnesota Ave. to Martin St.; Old Minnesota Ave. - Center St. to Union St.; Dranttel St. - Old Minnesota ave. to North Minneosta Ave.; North Fourth St. - Union St. to Cul-de-sac; North Front St. - All; Madison St. - North Minnesota Ave. to North Front St.; Chatham St. - North Minnesota Ave. to North Front St.; Chestnut St. - North Minnesota Ave. to North Front St.; South Front St. - Broadway Ave. to South Minnesota Ave.; Freeman Dr. - South Washigton Ave. to Cul-de-sac; Marshall St. - Klein St. to Dead end; Mason St. - Klein St. to North Sunrise Dr.; North Sunrise Dr. - Dodd Ave. to Dead end
The work could take up to two days, but once a roadway is done, traffic can drive and/or park on the roadways. Use caution on these streets and watch for workers. If you have any further questions please contact Public Works at 507-934-0670.