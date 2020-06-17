Perhaps one of the lesser thought about cancellations related to COVID-19 was the city of St. Peter's appliance and furniture collections which would normally have occurred in early May. But there is an option for city residents with junk to get rid of it, thanks to Tri-County Solid Waste.
Tri-County is hosting a “Tire, Appliance And Electronics” collection at the Sibley County Fairgrounds in Arlington (801 West Chandler Street), on Thursday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's an opportunity for residents of Nicollet, Sibley and Le Sueur counties to get rid of tires, mattresses/box springs, electronics, and some furniture at reasonable prices.
If you can transport your materials to Arlington, it’s a good option. You’ll need to provide a Minnesota driver’s license showing your residence in one of the three counties.
Can’t make it to Arlington on Thursday? Tri-County is doing the same collection in Le Center from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 18 at the Le Sueur County Highway shop in Le Center. Once again, the July 18 collection is also open to St. Peter residents.
For more information, visit Tri-County’s website at www.tricountyrecycling.org or call them at 507-381- 9196.
Information from city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.