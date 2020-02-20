Girl Scouts River Valleys is building the next generation of local female entrepreneurs with the 2020 Girls Scout cookie season.
Girls Scouts across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be selling Girl Scout Cookies from Saturday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, March 29. Beginning on Monday, Feb. 17, Girl Scout Cookie lovers can find cookie booths at their local Cub Foods store. To find Girl Scout Cookies near you, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, which can be found at GirlScoutsRV.org/Cookies.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program narrows the female entrepreneurship gap by equipping girls with the confidence and skills to dream big and do bigger.
"Cookie sales have been instrumental in mobilizing my dreams. Over the last decade, i have used trusted tactics to sell over 13,000 boxes of cookies, funding a ten day trip to the World Girl Scout Center in London for five people, my Gold Award project, my lifetime Girl Scout membership, and a trip to the World Girl Scout Center in Mexico for the summer of 2019," said River Valleys Girl Scout, Kate Yapp. "How? I let people in on my dream. And it works because people like to help others achieve their dreams."
More than half (57 percent) of Girl Scout alums in business fields credit the Girl Scout Cookie Program for developing skills they use today-including money management, goal setting, and public speaking-selling Girl Scout Cookies has helped countless female entrepreneurs over the past 100 years spark their careers.