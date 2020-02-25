The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) recently held their Council of County Presidents meeting on Feb. 18 at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul with nearly 170 Farm Bureau leaders, elected and appointed officials in attendance. County Farm Bureau presidents heard from state legislators, as well as MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen, MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop, MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, DNR Deputy Commissioner Barb Naramore, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa), Minnesota House of Representatives Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park), Sen. Gary Dahms (R-Redwood Falls), MFBF President Kevin Paap and MFBF Public Policy Director Amber Hanson Glaeser. Attendees also discussed MFBF and American Farm Bureau Federation 2020 Focus Areas including financial and emotional challenges, rural communities, healthcare, taxes, trade, transportation, environment and food. Pictured left to right are Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, Dennis Schmidt and Mary Peichel – Nicollet County Farm Bureau, and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.