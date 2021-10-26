Classic Movie Monday
A collaboration of the St. Peter Public Library and Senior Center. All films are closed captioning for hearing impaired and ESL. The Monday, Nov. 1 movie is Sabrina (1954), starting at 1 p.m.
Fall Storytime with Jamila
This fall themed weekly Storytime will provide both Somali and English language options for participants. The next edition starts 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at St. Peter Library.
Family Open Gym
The St. Peter Community Center will be set up for families to enjoy an evening of fitness together. Some of the hoops will be lowered so younger children have the opportunity to play basketball and toddler activities will be present in a section of the gym. This is reserved for families with small children only (first and third Friday of the month).
Friday, November 5, 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Saint Peter Community Center Gym