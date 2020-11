The left image shows a view of the buildings along the west side of South Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter in 1948, beginning with the Nicollet Hotel at the Park Row intersection. The right image was printed in the Nov. 20, 1940 edition of the St. Peter Herald. It’s the Thanksgiving menu at the Hotel Nicollet, which is the same name as the Nicollet Hotel and Nicollet House. (Photos courtesy of the Nicollet County Historical Society)