Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota with a $15,000 grant to build an affordable home in Nicollet.
The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the Unite States. The program, Wells Fargo Builds, is part of the Wells Fargo Foundation's $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.
"We've had a rich history of work with Habitat for Humanity to strengthen our neighborhoods through philanthropy and volunteerism," said Autumn Way, Region Bank President. "Safe and stable housing enables people to build upon the rest of their life and, together, we can shift the narrative to help others understand that housing affordability is both an economic and humanitarian crisis that's taking a toll on millions of people."
In 2019, Wells Fargo team members volunteered more than 1.9 million hours on 674 homes across the United States through the program.
"Our Habitat affiliate is thrilled to have been selected for this wonderful opportunity. We have a perfect family waiting to move into the house that we are just starting to build in Nicollet" says Connie Ireland, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota. The grant will support the construction costs of this home, The house will become home for a multi-generational family of three.