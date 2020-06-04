Exploration Recreation is back this summer from June 2 to Aug. 13 and coming to a park near you.
On Tuesdays, the program is at Gault Park from 10-11:30 a.m.; Jefferson from 1-2:30 p.m.; and Gorman from 3 to 4:30 p.m. On Thursdays, it’s at Ramsey from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Minnesota Square from 1 to 2:20 p.m.; and Veterans from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Exploration Recreation Staff will again be leading activities and programs but this summer they will be adapted for social distancing and safety. We are also very excited to unveil the traveling Book Mobile from the St. Peter Public Library that will be full of books, games, crafts and more. Join us for a unique summer full of fun.