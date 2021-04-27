St. Peter resident gets WGU scholarship
Trending Now
-
St. Peter girls basketball trio nets all-conference; team earns all-state academic
-
A Look to the Past: Nicollet County land use in 1850 and 1950
-
As revenues quadrupled, Creation Technologies tapped Somali community to grow workforce
-
Near 200 SPHS students join statewide walkout in protest of racial injustice
-
St. Peter freshman starts career on top; Saints win invite
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.