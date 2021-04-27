St. Peter resident Kasey Overgaard was recently surprised with a $2,500 Sage Scholarship to Western Governors University. The scholarship is named for WGU’s mascot, Sage the Night Owl, and is designed to help make the decision to enroll at WGU a little easier for students. Overgaard, a substitute teacher for Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools, is pursuing a Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education from WGU. She was virtually presented with the scholarship on Feb. 10 by WGU Regional Vice President Dr. Angie Besendorfer.