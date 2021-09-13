Ally Blumhoefer, of Winthrop, and Eric Johnson, of Winthrop, are engaged to be married on October 16, 2021.
Parents of the bride-to-be are Warren and Amanda Blumhoefer, of Winthrop. Parents of the groom-to-be are Collin and the late Tamra Johnson.
Eric is a 2013 graduate of St. Peter High School and a 2015 graduate of Alexandria Technical & Community College. He is currently employed at Sibley County Sheriffs Office, Patrol Sergeant & K -9 Handler.
Ally is a 2014 graduate of GFW, and a 2018 graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato. She is currently employed at New Ulm Public Schools, Jefferson Elementary as a school counselor.