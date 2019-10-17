St. Peter High School students will be participating in the 35th annual St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars Phone-a-Thon Oct. 26 and 27.
Students will be calling community members between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
"We hope you will consider making a pledge to support scholarships for our 2020 SPHS graduates," organizers said.
The goal is to raise $18,000 for annual scholarships. Organizers encourage receipt of gifts by Feb. 1, so funds can be used for our 2020 graduates. Donations can also be made electronically from our website www.stpeter-kasota.dollarsforscholars.org.
This year celebrates the chapter’s 43rd year of providing scholarships to more than 2,200 St. Peter and Kasota students.
One recent recipient stated, “Because of this scholarship, some of my financial worries will be lessened and I will be able to focus more on my studies.” Another said, “I am very grateful to be living in a community that is as supportive as St. Peter.”
For those interested in sponsoring a named scholarship that will bear your name, the name of your business or organization, or the name of a local individual you would like to honor or memorialize, Dollars for Scholars gives the option to sponsor one for a minimum of $500. Please call Terry Hoehn at 934-1795 or email stpeterdollarsforscholars@gmail.com for additional information.