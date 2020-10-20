St. Peter resident turns 100
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
WASHINGTON — A Democratic aligned campaign finance watchdog group filed a complaint against Rep. Jim Hagedorn with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, accusing the first-term Republican of getting free or below-market-value office rent and lying to cover it up. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day. Read more
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.