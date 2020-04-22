Motorists traveling Hwy. 111/22 from Nicollet to Gaylord can expect a detour beginning Monday, May 4 as a 19-mile resurfacing project and utility work in the city of Nicollet begins. A detour will remain in place until the completion of the project in October.
Construction will take place in two stages with changing detours. The first stage of construction focuses on Hwy. 111 from the city of Nicollet to just north of the Nicollet CR 1 intersection until mid-July. The west detour will be Hwy. 14, Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 19. The east detour consists of Hwy. 169 at St. Peter, Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 19.
Second stage construction takes place on Hwy. 22 from north of Nicollet CR 1 to Gaylord with a detour to Nicollet CR 1, Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 19. A second way-finding route (not marked as a detour) would be Hwy. 169 at St. Peter, Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 19.
In addition to repaving the road, the project will add lighting at six rural intersections, install snow fence along Hwy. 22, replace guardrail and perform utility work in the city of Nicollet.
Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working. OMG Midwest was awarded the projects with a bid of $13.47 million.
Find more information and detour maps at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy111-22nicollet. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d7/projects.html.