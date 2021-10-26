The Gustavus Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Ruth Lin, launched its 2021 Minnesota tour on Oct. 23. The ensemble will perform concerts in schools and churches throughout the state.
“The Gustavus Symphony Orchestra is looking forward to our first fall break break," said Dr. Lin. "The symphony orchestra will be performing works of Verdi and Dvorak and will feature our piano faculty Esther Wang playing excerpts from the Piano Concerto of Clara Schumann. After a year of very limited live performances, the Symphony Orchestra looks forward to sharing our love of these fantastic pieces of music with our community.”
The Gustavus Symphony Orchestra is an integral musical contributor to Gustavus Adolphus College, the city of St. Peter, and beyond. Featuring talented and dedicated students from diverse majors, the orchestra performs a variety of symphonic repertoire and is a vital part of the Christmas in Christ Chapel performances.
The Symphony Orchestra was one of the finalists for the 2015 American Prize in the College/University orchestra division and was featured at the 2016 MMEA Midwinter Clinic. As the official touring orchestral ensemble from the Department of Music at Gustavus Adolphus College, the Gustavus Symphony Orchestra tours three years out of a four year cycle, and tours internationally once every four years.
Upon its return, the ensemble will perform a home concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in Christ Chapel.