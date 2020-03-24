Free financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship programs for students in grades K-12 are some of the resources available online for free through Junior Acheivement of the Upper Midwest, which serves St. Peter students, among others.
Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest (JAUM) is now providing free online resources for teachers and parents to keep children engaged, inspired, and educationally challenged. In response to the COVID-19 guidelines, the organization quickly enhanced its digital program portfolio to make select programs and lessons available to the public.
Parents will find a variety of free financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship resources that children can do on their own, with a parent or other caring adult. K-12 educators can also access new and existing JA programs through the national JA USA Learning Management System. There may be no better time than today to equip our children with the tools needed to make smart financial choices as they experience these tumultuous economic times.
Junior Achievement’s experiential programs teach students in grades K-12 how to manage money, prepare for a successful career, think innovatively, and start businesses that create jobs. Programs are age-appropriate, hands-on, and engaging.
“Now is a perfect time for Junior Achievement to connect with our young people, via technology, allowing them to keep learning and planning for their future,” said Gina Blayney, President & CEO of JAUM. “Junior Achievement is opening up our digital learning platform in innovative ways to give teachers and parents tools to teach in a virtual environment.”
To access Junior Achievement’s free online learning programs, visit www.jaum.org/resources. Visitors will be asked to complete a short registration form. Junior Achievement’s entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness programs are delivered nationwide, typically in classrooms during the school day by volunteer role models from the local business community.