The city of St. Peter is again offering an LED holiday lighting rebate. The city is offering electricity customers rebates of up to $12 for each plug-in LED string or decoration of energy-efficient LED holiday lighting they purchase through the end of the year.
The city is promoting LED lighting, because it uses up to 90% less electricity than regular holiday lighting and lasts up to 10 times longer. A typical household can save up to $50 during the holiday season. While the financial savings alone are a big draw, LED Holiday Lights offer other benefits as well.
"The environmental benefits help make our community a little greener, and LEDs are cool to the touch, which reduces the risk of fire and personal injury," city staff said in a memo.
Rebate coupons and additional information can be found at www.SaveEnergyInSaintPeter.com and at some retailers. Rebate requests must be submitted no later than Dec. 21.
The city will no longer accept old Christmas lights for recycling, but Arrow Ace Hardware will take them.