First Lutheran Church in St. Peter will be offering a new worship opportunity throughout the summer months — every Monday evening at 7 p.m. The Monday evening services will be more informal, with a mix of songs of praise and familiar hymns. Pastor Bill Nelsen will be preaching.
Church leaders explained that there are two major reasons for this new service. They provide an opportunity for those people who are out of town on the weekend and still want to attend a worship service in St. Peter. And the services offer a different style of inspirational worship for anyone looking for an inviting spiritual experience. Services will be held in the beautiful sanctuary at First Lutheran. The services are ecumenical in nature, and everyone is welcome!
The Monday Evening services began on June 7 and continue through Aug. 30. First Lutheran will continue to offer its regular in person worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m., along with continuing its Sunday services on Facebook and the local St. Peter public access TV channel.