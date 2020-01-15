The 2020 Southern Minnesota Women's March will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 2-3:30 p.m. in St. Peter, open to area residents.
Organizers and attendees will gather at the Nicollet County Courthouse, 501 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter at 2 p.m. and proceed to the pavilion in Minnesota Square Park.
Speakers Tiffnie Jackson and Misti-Nicole Harper will address continued engagement in our democracy, women's issues in 2020, demonstrating the power of our voices and voting. The event will end by 3:30.